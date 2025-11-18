Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $442.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.88 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 21.10%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Weibo Price Performance

NASDAQ WB opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Weibo has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.7% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Weibo by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 41.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Weibo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

