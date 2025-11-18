Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $442.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.88 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 21.10%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.
Weibo Price Performance
NASDAQ WB opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Weibo has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.7% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Weibo by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 41.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weibo
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Weibo
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Companies to Watch as Natural Gas Stocks Make a Comeback
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Seagate Stock Could Soar as AI Drives Storage Demand
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.