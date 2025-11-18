Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $70,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,095,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 454.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,104,000 after purchasing an additional 68,501 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $603.66 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $606.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.68.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

