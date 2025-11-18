Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) vs. Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Head to Head Comparison

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) and Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Ernexa Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hikma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ernexa Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Ernexa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hikma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Ernexa Therapeutics N/A N/A -682.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

70.6% of Ernexa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ernexa Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ernexa Therapeutics has a beta of 5.72, meaning that its stock price is 472% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Ernexa Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hikma Pharmaceuticals $3.13 billion 1.47 $359.00 million N/A N/A Ernexa Therapeutics $1,000.00 11,851.99 -$44.54 million ($3.01) -0.50

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Ernexa Therapeutics.

Summary

Hikma Pharmaceuticals beats Ernexa Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals. The Generics segment offers oral and other non-injectable generic products for the retail market. The Branded segment offers branded generics and in-licensed products to retail and hospital markets. The company provides its products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory, oncology, and pain management. It also offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. The company operates in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ernexa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Eterna Therapeutics Inc., a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

