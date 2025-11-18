Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.
Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance
TSE TXG opened at C$62.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.04. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$26.29 and a 52-week high of C$69.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
