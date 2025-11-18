Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

TSE TXG opened at C$62.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.04. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$26.29 and a 52-week high of C$69.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

