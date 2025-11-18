Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.70% from the stock’s previous close.

TNL has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $86.00 price target on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 49.06%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Myers sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $3,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,313.82. This represents a 43.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $100,093.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,072.32. This trade represents a 28.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,692 shares of company stock worth $8,967,762. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 155.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 293.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

