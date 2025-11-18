TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TELUS from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. TELUS has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 5.71%.TELUS's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,836,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,455,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TELUS by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,450,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,624,000 after buying an additional 3,439,940 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 1,981,964.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,428,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,799 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in TELUS during the second quarter worth $51,091,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

