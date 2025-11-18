Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s previous close.

RVMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $69.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $4,408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 289,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,757,369.12. This trade represents a 25.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,775 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $218,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 145,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,138. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,033 shares of company stock worth $11,566,908. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 54.5% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,639,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 58,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 109,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

