Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Okta from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.89.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. Okta has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 95.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.21.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The business had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Okta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $2,951,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 8,522 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $789,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,695.88. This trade represents a 48.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 64,975 shares of company stock worth $6,011,126 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 152.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

