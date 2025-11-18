Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Shares of H stock opened at $149.09 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.79). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $1,927,390.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,922.94. The trade was a 68.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $472,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,122. This trade represents a 17.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 23,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 55.6% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 54,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 19,322 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 67,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 121,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after buying an additional 23,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

