SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.75% from the stock’s current price.

S has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. SentinelOne has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 54,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $989,589.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 549,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,398.74. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $159,014.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,947.84. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 481,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,637,206. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 121.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 8,812.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 66.7% in the second quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

