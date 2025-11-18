Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price.

ASND has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $289.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective (up previously from $306.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $203.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.60.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 5.9%

ASND stock opened at $216.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.16. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $118.03 and a 12-month high of $223.19.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $290.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.91 million. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $236,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 49.7% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 343,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,521,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $584,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S



Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

