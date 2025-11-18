Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 50,205 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50,205 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $36,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 85.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $257.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $224.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.27.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $38,317.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,389.28. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $231,358 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $190.90 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.65 and a 200 day moving average of $181.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

