Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 21,055 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,055 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $33,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,808,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,599,484,000 after buying an additional 480,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,288,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,157,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,801,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $956,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,712,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $800,032,000 after purchasing an additional 419,199 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,126,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $755,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:FIS opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.28. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $88.55.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 592.59%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

