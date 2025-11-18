Q4 EPS Estimates for Aspen Aerogels Decreased by Analyst

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASPN. Zacks Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.98. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $254.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.85.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 78.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. Aspen Aerogels’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -4.150–4.050 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1,094.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 67.3% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 184.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 56,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $183,609.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 494,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,655.53. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

