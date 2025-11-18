Analyzing HWH International (HWH) & Its Peers

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) is one of 52 public companies in the “LEISURE&REC SVS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare HWH International to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of HWH International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.4% of HWH International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

HWH International has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HWH International’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HWH International $1.10 million -$2.59 million -13.17 HWH International Competitors $5.12 billion $319.67 million -4.38

This table compares HWH International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HWH International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than HWH International. HWH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HWH International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HWH International 1 0 0 0 1.00 HWH International Competitors 658 1718 3191 65 2.47

As a group, “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies have a potential upside of 33.60%. Given HWH International’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HWH International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares HWH International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HWH International -100.09% -34.72% -15.47% HWH International Competitors -47.00% -27.47% -3.63%

Summary

HWH International rivals beat HWH International on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About HWH International

HWH International Inc. operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members. The Hapi Cafés segment operates Hapi Cafe branded outlets in Asia, including Singapore, Republic of China (Taiwan), Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and South Korea. The Hapi Travel segment offers vacation packages, hotels, cruises, and other travel products for HWH members. The Hapi Wealth Builder segment focuses on exploring the options of providing services to its members through financial educational materials. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland. HWH International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Alset International Limited.

