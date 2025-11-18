Stardust Power FY2028 EPS Forecast Lifted by Roth Capital

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Stardust Power in a research note issued on Monday, November 17th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Stardust Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Stardust Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stardust Power to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Stardust Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ SDST opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.23. Stardust Power has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18.

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stardust Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDST. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Stardust Power during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stardust Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stardust Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Stardust Power Company Profile

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

