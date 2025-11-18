Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) & Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Strategy and Intellinetics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategy $474.94 million 118.23 -$1.17 billion $21.50 9.09 Intellinetics $16.54 million 2.45 $20,000.00 ($0.39) -23.18

Profitability

Intellinetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Strategy. Intellinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strategy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Strategy and Intellinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategy 1,036.61% 18.83% 13.40% Intellinetics 4.09% 7.71% 3.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Strategy and Intellinetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategy 0 4 13 1 2.83 Intellinetics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Strategy currently has a consensus target price of $485.80, suggesting a potential upside of 148.59%. Given Strategy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Strategy is more favorable than Intellinetics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Strategy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Intellinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Strategy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Intellinetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Strategy has a beta of 3.87, indicating that its stock price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellinetics has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Strategy beats Intellinetics on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions. The company also delivers Strategy Support, helping customers achieve system availability and usage goals through responsive troubleshooting; Strategy Consulting, offering architecture and implementation services; and Strategy Education, which includes free and paid learning options. In addition, the company is actively involved in Bitcoin development. The company offers its services through direct sales force and channel partners. It serves the U.S. government, state and local governments, and government agencies, as well as a range of industries, including retail, banking, technology, manufacturing, insurance, consulting, healthcare, telecommunications, and the public sector. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, videos, and emails. The company's flagship software suite includes IntelliCloud platform that comprises image processing modules, accounts payable lifecycle automation, records management, workflow, and extended components; and YellowFolder, a specialized content management software solution for the K-12 education market. It also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services; ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and digital scanning, microfilm and microfiche, box storage, scanning equipment, and software and repair services, as well as long-term paper and microfilm storage, and retrieval option services. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services. Intellinetics, Inc. sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. It serves business and State, county, and municipal governments, as well as healthcare, K-12 education, public safety, other public sector, risk management, financial services, and others. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

