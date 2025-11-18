ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) versus Duddell Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DSACU) Head-To-Head Contrast

Duddell Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DSACU – Get Free Report) and ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Duddell Street Acquisition and ACV Auctions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duddell Street Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 ACV Auctions 1 3 0 0 1.75

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Duddell Street Acquisition and ACV Auctions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duddell Street Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ACV Auctions $637.16 million 1.70 -$79.70 million ($0.43) -14.63

Duddell Street Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ACV Auctions.

Profitability

This table compares Duddell Street Acquisition and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duddell Street Acquisition N/A N/A N/A ACV Auctions -9.89% -7.95% -3.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ACV Auctions beats Duddell Street Acquisition on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duddell Street Acquisition

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

