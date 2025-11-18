Contrasting Robin Energy (RBNE) & Its Peers

Profitability

This table compares Robin Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robin Energy N/A N/A N/A Robin Energy Competitors 21.02% 8.83% 5.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.3% of shares of all “TRANS – SHIP” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “TRANS – SHIP” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Robin Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Robin Energy $6.77 million $1.05 million 22.00 Robin Energy Competitors $2.85 billion $482.35 million -2.41

Summary

Robin Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Robin Energy. Robin Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Robin Energy peers beat Robin Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

Robin Energy Company Profile

Robin Energy Ltd. operates as a holding company that provides tanker vessel services. The company was founded by Petros Panagiotidis on September 24, 2024 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyrus.

