Contrasting Robin Energy (RBNE) & Its Peers

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2025

Profitability

This table compares Robin Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Robin Energy N/A N/A N/A
Robin Energy Competitors 21.02% 8.83% 5.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.3% of shares of all “TRANS – SHIP” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “TRANS – SHIP” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Robin Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Robin Energy $6.77 million $1.05 million 22.00
Robin Energy Competitors $2.85 billion $482.35 million -2.41

Robin Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Robin Energy. Robin Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Robin Energy peers beat Robin Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

Robin Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robin Energy Ltd. operates as a holding company that provides tanker vessel services. The company was founded by Petros Panagiotidis on September 24, 2024 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyrus.

Receive News & Ratings for Robin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.