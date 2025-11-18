Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $39.12 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,326 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.22% of First Solar worth $39,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Solar from $278.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on First Solar from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on First Solar from $209.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,308.80. The trade was a 31.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,219,995.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,904.82. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $12,971,349 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $253.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $281.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.