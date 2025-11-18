Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $36.34 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $36,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,389,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,005,000 after buying an additional 205,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,983 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,143,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,012,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 92.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,063,000 after buying an additional 807,063 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.46.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of CAH opened at $206.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $208.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 35,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $5,386,586.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,008,000. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

