Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,217 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.7% during the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,258 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,684,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,703,248.36. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,056 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,036. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:PG opened at $145.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $144.09 and a one year high of $180.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

