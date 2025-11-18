CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of CBRE Group worth $35,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 33,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 154.6% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 330,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,326,000 after acquiring an additional 200,772 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

CBRE opened at $149.39 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

