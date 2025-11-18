Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 190.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,682,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385,602 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,148.3% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,441,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 265.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,233,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,064,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $734,505.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 198,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,710,576. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Bright purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.95 per share, with a total value of $26,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,548.80. This represents a 4.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays set a $80.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

