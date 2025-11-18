Cummins Inc. $CMI Stock Holdings Trimmed by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 98.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,120 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $40,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total value of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,158.30. This represents a 66.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,403.20. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,820 shares of company stock valued at $16,463,263. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $455.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $484.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $429.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.23. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Melius Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cummins from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.