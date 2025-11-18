Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of Corteva worth $38,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,620 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 276,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,371 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 90.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Corteva from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.39.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.67.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

