Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Has $414,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PEP stock opened at $147.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $165.13. The company has a market capitalization of $202.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

