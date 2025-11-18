Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Amer Sports had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Amer Sports updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.880-0.920 EPS.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

NYSE:AS opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.97. Amer Sports has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amer Sports

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Amer Sports by 44.8% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on Amer Sports and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amer Sports from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

