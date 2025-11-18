ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Announces Earnings Results

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%.

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. ams-OSRAM has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of ams-OSRAM in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

