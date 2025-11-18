Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 16.35%.The business had revenue of $92.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.52 million.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $734.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITRN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Institutional Trading of Ituran Location and Control

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 327.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 276.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

