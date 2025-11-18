Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $320.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $260.00. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Alphabet from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $285.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $293.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,151,037. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

