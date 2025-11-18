Nordwand Advisors LLC Takes $6.22 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $1,390,000. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 1,756 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $130.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $110.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.34 and a 200-day moving average of $131.35. The stock has a market cap of $226.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

