Lighthouse Financial LLC Sells 57 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Lighthouse Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for about 0.7% of Lighthouse Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lighthouse Financial LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 48.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,854.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,057.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,250.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,371.34. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

