Mastercard Incorporated $MA is McDonough Capital Management Inc’s 9th Largest Position

McDonough Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.1% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Mastercard by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.6%

MA opened at $537.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $482.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $567.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $713.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $652.50.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

