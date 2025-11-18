Contrasting Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) & PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Verint Systems and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems 6.87% 11.06% 4.37% PTC 20.74% 17.09% 9.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Verint Systems and PTC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems 1 7 1 0 2.00 PTC 0 6 11 0 2.65

Valuation & Earnings

Verint Systems currently has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.91%. PTC has a consensus price target of $205.92, suggesting a potential upside of 18.20%. Given Verint Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than PTC.

This table compares Verint Systems and PTC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems $893.84 million 1.37 $82.27 million $0.71 28.55 PTC $2.74 billion 7.62 $376.33 million $6.14 28.37

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than Verint Systems. PTC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verint Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Verint Systems has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Verint Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of PTC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Verint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of PTC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PTC beats Verint Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verint Systems

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions. The company provides Verint Open platform designed to help brands increase CX automation across all touchpoints between organization and customers in the contact center, back office, branch, web sites, and mobile apps. It serves banking, insurance, public, retail, and telecommunication industries. Verint Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc. operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools. and deliver metrics; and Arena, a SaaS PLM solution enables product teams to collaborate virtually to share product and quality information with internal teams and supply chain partners and deliver products to customers. It offers Codebeamer, an application lifecycle management for products and software development; Servigistics, a service parts management solution; and FlexPLM, a solution provides retailers with a single platform for merchandising and line planning, materials management, sampling, and others. In addition, it offers Kepware, a portfolio of industrial connectivity solutions helps companies connect diverse automation devices and software applications; Creo, a 3D CAD technology enables the digital design, testing, and modification of product models; and Onshape, a cloud product development platform that delivers computer-aided design with data management tools. Further, it offers Vuforia, an augmented reality (AR) technology enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR enabling companies to drive results in manufacturing, service, engineering, and operations; and Arbortext, a dynamic publishing solution streamlines how organizations create, manage, and publish technical documentation. PTC Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.