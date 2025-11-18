Nordwand Advisors LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total value of $438,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 274,013 shares of company stock valued at $61,045,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 4.6%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $201.35 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The stock has a market cap of $128.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 135.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

