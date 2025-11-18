United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Purchased by Nordwand Advisors LLC

Nordwand Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 24,090.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,136,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 999,832 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after buying an additional 1,780,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,623,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,675,733,000 after buying an additional 762,407 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,415,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,633,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.86. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 101.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

