Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $961.00 to $973.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.33.

Get Equinix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $776.88 on Tuesday. Equinix has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $804.26 and a 200 day moving average of $816.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total value of $84,047.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $4,682,000. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co purchased a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1,512.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 170,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,307,000 after acquiring an additional 159,642 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.