Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $311.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CIO Vikas Gupta purchased 11,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.97 per share, for a total transaction of $494,155.00. Following the purchase, the executive directly owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,825.81. This trade represents a 505.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.14 per share, for a total transaction of $862,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,800. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,533,000 after purchasing an additional 165,554 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 73.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 67,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 161.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

