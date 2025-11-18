Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZTS. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.89.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $117.26 and a 12-month high of $181.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 54.0% in the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 859.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,891,000. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

