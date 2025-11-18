Nordwand Advisors LLC Takes $16.64 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,639,000. Oracle comprises approximately 2.6% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 9.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.8% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $219.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.21 and a 200-day moving average of $234.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 in the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

