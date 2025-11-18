Western Wealth Management LLC Has $853,000 Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,371,000 after buying an additional 102,835 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 234.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 99,501 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 581,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

