Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX stock opened at $283.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.88. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $312.79.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.