Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total value of $7,041,843.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,161 shares in the company, valued at $22,720,349.52. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. The trade was a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.9%

ADP opened at $250.90 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.68 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.38 and its 200-day moving average is $298.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

