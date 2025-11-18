Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 580 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 102.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.92.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

