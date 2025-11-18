AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,862.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,036.40 and a twelve month high of $4,388.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4,003.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,892.24.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $51.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. The trade was a 69.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,148.40. The trade was a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,551.56.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

