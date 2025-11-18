Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. $LIEN

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIEN. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Seneca House Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC in the second quarter worth $367,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Stock Performance

LIEN stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $234.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chicago Atlantic BDC ( NASDAQ:LIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. Chicago Atlantic BDC had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 5.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Chicago Atlantic BDC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chicago Atlantic BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc is a specialty finance company which has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies.

