Intrust Bank NA Grows Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,014,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,233,780,000 after acquiring an additional 810,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,227,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,699,000 after buying an additional 310,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,275,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,854,616,000 after purchasing an additional 595,549 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,009,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,220,000 after purchasing an additional 566,155 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Medtronic by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,980,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,525,876,000 after buying an additional 1,535,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $96.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.52. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

