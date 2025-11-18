Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases 2,682 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 542,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $120.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

