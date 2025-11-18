CVS Health Corporation $CVS Position Raised by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.6%

CVS stock opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

